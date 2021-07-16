Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after buying an additional 88,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $75.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

