Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.04. 58,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $129.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

