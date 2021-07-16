Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 37,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 145,111 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFFP. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

In other news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TFFP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,783. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

