Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,316,074. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

