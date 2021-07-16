Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

FOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

FOE stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Ferro has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

