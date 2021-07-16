Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 5,044 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $1,060,248.80. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44.
- On Friday, May 28th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total value of $2,625,500.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15.
IPG Photonics stock opened at $207.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.59. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.36.
IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $85,485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after purchasing an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
