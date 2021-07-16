Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 5,044 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $1,060,248.80. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44.

On Friday, May 28th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total value of $2,625,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $207.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.59. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $85,485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after purchasing an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

