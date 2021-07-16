FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FGEN. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85. FibroGen has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.