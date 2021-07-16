FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

FibroGen stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after buying an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FibroGen by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

