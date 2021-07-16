Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Decreased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 140,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 59,144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,667,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 177,580 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

