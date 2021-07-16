Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

