Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

