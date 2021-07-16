Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 874 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $606.17 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $611.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.28. The stock has a market cap of $288.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

