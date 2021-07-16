Financial Architects Inc Invests $467,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 66,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after buying an additional 364,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 404,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA opened at $44.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04.

