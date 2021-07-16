Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 1,768 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of UPST opened at $113.09 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

