Financial Architects Inc Sells 2,345 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,644,000 after acquiring an additional 477,435 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $171,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after buying an additional 945,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after buying an additional 106,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $338,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,861 shares of company stock worth $2,098,812. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

