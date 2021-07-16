FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,563 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,198. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.11. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FEYE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

