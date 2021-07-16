First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.95. First Community shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 11,937 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Community by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Community by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

