First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Tucker S. Bridwell Sells 60,000 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 60,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after acquiring an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,591,000 after acquiring an additional 164,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

