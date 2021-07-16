First Foundation Advisors Buys 415 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $413.51. 3,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,093. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $419.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

