First Foundation Advisors Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,453,000 after buying an additional 419,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,533,000 after buying an additional 273,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $92.92 and a one year high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.87.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

