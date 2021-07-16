First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

