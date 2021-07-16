First Foundation Advisors Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 42,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

