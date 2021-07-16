First Foundation Advisors Has $3.46 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.75. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $75.36.

