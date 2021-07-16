First Foundation Advisors Purchases 412 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $841.25.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $953.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $596.36 and a one year high of $965.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $872.99.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

