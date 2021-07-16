First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 58.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

