First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

