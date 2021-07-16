First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$38.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.47.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,827. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$11.21 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 573.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093 over the last 90 days.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

