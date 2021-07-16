First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.82. The company had a trading volume of 968,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,246. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

