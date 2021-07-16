First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,568 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.