First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the June 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 607,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

