First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $33.64.

