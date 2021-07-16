First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the June 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 106,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the period.

FYC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,946. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15.

