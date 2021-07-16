First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) & NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Head-To-Head Review

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get First United alerts:

First United has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.4% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First United and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 21.03% 14.37% 1.08% NBT Bancorp 27.26% 11.48% 1.22%

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First United pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First United and NBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 NBT Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First United presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.97%. NBT Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.37%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First United is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First United and NBT Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million 1.48 $13.84 million $2.03 8.51 NBT Bancorp $494.56 million 3.04 $104.39 million $2.37 14.61

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans, student loans, term loans, and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, one customer care center, and 32 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, Monongalia, and Harrison counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 141 branches and 176 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.