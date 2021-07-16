FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by VR Advisory Services Ltd

VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,740 shares during the period. FirstEnergy makes up about 26.4% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. VR Advisory Services Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $54,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. 2,573,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

