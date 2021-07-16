Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 50,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,543,931 shares.The stock last traded at $111.44 and had previously closed at $110.80.
FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.30.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiserv Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISV)
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
