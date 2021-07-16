Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 50,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,543,931 shares.The stock last traded at $111.44 and had previously closed at $110.80.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

