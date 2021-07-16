Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,905 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Five9 worth $24,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.85. 9,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,204. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.81 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.77 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.