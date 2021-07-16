Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Shares Up 0.5%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. 1,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLGMF shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

