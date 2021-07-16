Flamingo (FLM) Trading Down 13% This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $50.17 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

