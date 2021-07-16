Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Trading Down 9.3%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) dropped 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24.

About Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.