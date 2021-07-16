Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,793,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $66,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.8% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 21.8% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

FLO stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

