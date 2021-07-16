Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15. 7,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 143,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Several research firms have commented on FFIC. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $665.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Manditch sold 38,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $892,114.08. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,645,000 after buying an additional 368,456 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

