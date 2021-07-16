FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FONAR by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FONAR in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in FONAR by 35.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in FONAR by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 56,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,580. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.69. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter.

FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

