Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 11,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. 1,741,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

