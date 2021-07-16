Fortuna 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 40.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Fortuna coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $109,128.07 and $11.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fortuna

Fortuna is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

