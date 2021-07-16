Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.94.

FBHS stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

