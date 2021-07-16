Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

NASDAQ FORD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.26 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

