Fred Alger Management LLC Has $15.02 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,037 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.48.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

