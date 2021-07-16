Fred Alger Management LLC Has $19.60 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,509 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.83% of Helios Technologies worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $77.00 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.