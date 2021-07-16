Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 256,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 182,968 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BOOM opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

