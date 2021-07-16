Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374,511 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $40,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after buying an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.65.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $304.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

